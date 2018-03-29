Traffic affected after fire at Virginia Beach car dealership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fire closed parts of northbound Military Highway Thursday.

The fire was at a car dealership in the 900 block of Military Highway.

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach fire crews responded to the incident quickly with automatic acid which enables whatever city is closest to the fire to respond.

The quick response is the reason the building is still standing, fire officials said.

The fire was out as of 2:15 p.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed on Military Highway between Providence Road and Indian River Road.

