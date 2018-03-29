× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer today, storms possible tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for the Outer Banks of Dare County until 8 AM Thursday. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Even warmer today, rain tomorrow… Temperatures will start near 60 this morning, even warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. Winds will pick up today, southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Lows will return to near 60 overnight as clouds start to build in. Expect partly cloudy skies this evening and mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will still be windy with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Highs will slip into the mid 70s on Friday with more clouds and rain as a cold front moves through. Expect mostly cloudy skies, rain showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms mixing in. Rain will move in by midmorning and move out through the evening hours. Heavy downpours and storms are possible but severe storms are not likely. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, a few degrees below normal. We will warm into the mid 60s on Sunday but with more clouds and a slim chance for a shower.

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (70%), Possible Storms, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 29th

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day period)

1991 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia – Hail (0.75″-1.75″)

