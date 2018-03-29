Portsmouth small business picked as Visa $10 thousand dollar winner

PORTSMOUTH Va,- A small business in Portsmouth was chosen as one of the fifty Visa cashless challenge winners and awarded $10,000.

The contest asked small businesses in the food-service category to explain how the cashless movement could benefit their business for a chance to win a monetary prize.

Each winning business received $10,000 they can use to assist in their plans for digital commerce enhancements, point of sale upgrades, marketing efforts and other business improvements.

The Shake and Smoothie company in Portsmouth was the only business from Virginia chosen among small businesses mostly in California and one in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Oregon!