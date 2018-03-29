Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are looking for a person who robbed a business at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Warwick Red Barn located in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard at 4:02 p.m.

Officers met with the 37-year-old male victim who told them a black male wearing a black mask, blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gloves entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information that may help police solve this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.