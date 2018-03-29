Nation observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day

March 29 Is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, A Day To Honor Those Who Fought In The War More Than 40 Years Ago.

Former President Barack Obama declared March 29 Vietnam Veterans Day in 2012. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017” into law, making the date a commemoration of Vietnam veterans every year.

The Vietnam war ended in 1973 with the withdraw of U.S. forces. Vietnam was unified under Communist rule two years later, according to History.com.

The site said more that three million people, including 58,000 Americans lost their lives during the war.

