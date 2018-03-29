Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing from Newport News traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 34-year-old Hampton man died early Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in Newport News.

The man, who has not been identified, is believed to be the motorcyclist who fled from a Newport News Police officer during a traffic stop earlier in the evening.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the speeding motorcycle on Oyster Point Road at 11 p.m.

The motorcycle driver immediately fled the traffic stop and headed northbound on Warwick Boulevard.

The officer decided not to pursue the motorcycle, turned off his lights and made a traffic stop on a different vehicle.

A short time later, a call came in reporting a motorcycle crash at Campbell Road and Warwick Boulevard.

The officer who attempted to make the traffic stop earlier arrived at the crash scene and believed it to be the same motorcycle and person who fled from him earlier.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries at 1:19 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.