HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters with Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Marcella Road Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 6 p.m.

Crews discovered that the fire originated in the kitchen of an apartment on the third floor. The fire was ruled accidental.

Nine units in the building are suffering from water damage as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

