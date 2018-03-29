Hampton Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of Locust Avenue and Hollywood Avenue Thursday.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities said a man driving a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Greenbrier Avenue when he struck a Dodge Charger at the intersection. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The eastbound lanes of Victoria Boulevard are currently closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.