Hampton Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of Locust Avenue and Hollywood Avenue Thursday.
Dispatchers received the call shortly before 5 p.m.
Authorities said a man driving a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Greenbrier Avenue when he struck a Dodge Charger at the intersection. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.
The eastbound lanes of Victoria Boulevard are currently closed as police investigate.
This is a developing story.
36.995090 -76.389417