× First Warning Forecast: Warm Then Wet Weather

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are 20+ degrees warmer than our normal high this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s and some spots even surpassing 80. We have been in and out of cloud cover this afternoon but dry. The wind will continue to pick up from the southwest 10-15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will only drop into the 60s overnight but clouds will build in.

We will cool down tomorrow but temperatures will still be in the 70s which is 10+ degrees above normal. Expect mostly cloudy skies, rain showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms mixing in. Rain will move in by mid morning and move out through the evening hours. Heavy downpours and storms are possible but severe storms are not likely. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will be back to below normal temperatures in the 50s. We will warm into the mid 60s on Easter Sunday but with more clouds and a slim chance for a shower.

Next week we will start off in the 50s Monday with a 50% rain chance and slowly warm back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (70%), Possible Storms, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 29th

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day period)

1991 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia – Hail (0.75″-1.75″)

