First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms to end your work week

It has been a gorgeous day with many of us reaching the 80 degree mark. That’s almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. High pressure will keep us nice and dry through tonight. Another mild night on tap with lows in the low 60s. Increasing clouds overnight as a cold front approaches the region.

A cooler day to end the work week, but it will still be above normal for this time of year. Highs in the low 70s. A chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Heavy downpours and storms are possible but severe storms are not likely. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will be back to below normal temperatures in the 50s to near 60. We will warm into the mid 60s on Easter Sunday but with more clouds and a slim chance for a shower. Next week we will start off in the 50s Monday with a 50% rain chance and slowly warm back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (70%), Possible Storms, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

