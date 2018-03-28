× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer end to the work week

***A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for the Outer Banks of Dare County until 8 PM Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Much warmer… Temperatures will start in the mid 40s this morning, about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see a mix of clouds again today with more clouds this morning and more sunshine this afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon, southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a stray shower possible. Lows will only drop into the mid 50s overnight.

Highs will climb to near 80 on Thursday, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. Winds will pick up tomorrow, southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will slip into the mid 70s on Friday with more clouds and rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies, rain showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms mixing in. Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 28th

1932 F2 Tornado: Goochland Co

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1984 F3 Tornado Bertie Co

