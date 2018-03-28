Virginia Beach Animal Control investigating after woman abandons sick cat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control officers are investigating after a woman abandoned a sick cat.

On Friday around 5:15 p.m., a citizen saw a white woman carrying a cardboard box down Old Great Neck Road near Poyner Lane.

The woman was seen putting the box under some shrubbery at the edge of Poyner Lane, then walking away.

The witness saw a black cat inside of the box and immediately brought it to Animal Control for evaluation.

According to animal control, the cat was in very poor condition, possible suffering from a severe upper respiratory infection and other ailments.

To prevent further suffering, the cat was humanely euthanized.

The cat was a domestic medium haired male between 6 months to 1 year old.

Anyone with information related to the case are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.