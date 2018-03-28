Valpak adding $100 checks in some coupon packets

You know those coupon books that come in the mail that so many of us throw away? You might want to start looking at them–you could be literally throwing money away!

Valpak is including $100 checks in some of its mailings. It’s to try to get people to actually open the envelopes instead of throwing them in the trash.

In December, the company announced that it would mail out the checks randomly every month in 2018 in all 150 Valpak markets in the U.S.

The company says there are no strings attached! The checks are made out to “Cash” and no purchase is necessary.

Valpak has been doing the 100 instant win program since 1988, but never in all its markets at the same time.