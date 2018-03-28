Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Beach win $10,000

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia, including two in Virginia Beach won $10,000 each in Tuesday night’s drawing!

Those three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize.

The two tickets sold in Virginia Beach were purchased at the Love Food Mart located at 4240 Holland Road and the 7-Eleven located at 405 South Lynnhaven Road.

The third winning ticket was sold at the Shell station located at 252 Maple Avenue West in Vienna.

No one in Virginia or any state matched all six numbers to win the jackpot so the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to $502 million. If one ticket matches all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, the winner will have a choice: either take the full $502 million jackpot in 30 annual payments, or choose a one-time cash option of approximately $301.5 million before taxes.