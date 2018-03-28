HAMPTON ROADS, Va - He’s one of America’s best-known sports commentators. After nine years playing in the NFL, at age 42, Mike Golic was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Never one to shy away from a tough situation, Golic, again, is part of a tea - one that helps him stay healthy.
Sports commentator Mike Golic talks about his off the field fight on Coast Live
