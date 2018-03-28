South Carolina man arrested in Dare County for 2012 murder of missing wife

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A South Carolina man was arrested Tuesday morning on a fugitive warrant in connection to the 2012 disappearance of his wife.

On March 18, 2012, Charleston County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to Robert “Bob” McCaffrey’s home after he notified law enforcement to report that his wife, Marjorie “Gayle” McCaffrey, was missing.

During the investigation, detectives became suspicious of the circumstances around Gayle McCaffrey’s disappearance. Several searches were completed over time by law enforcement, friends and family, but her body still hasn’t been found.

On June 2014, Bob McCaffrey was arrested for obstruction of justice based on inconsistencies in a statement he gave to detectives during the investigation.

McCaffrey is currently detained at the Dare County Detention Center. He will be extradited to South Carolina and charged with murder.