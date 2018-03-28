Redskins ship Su’a Cravens out to the Broncos for a draft pick

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – Some will say it’s a marriage that ended too soon. After being drafted in the second round by the Redskins in 2016, and sitting out the entire 2017-18 season, Su’a Cravens and the ‘Skins are moving on from each other.

Cravens was traded to the Denver Broncos Wednesday for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick , according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The teams will also swap fourth and fifth-round picks.

Compensation update, per source: Broncos get:

S Su’a Cravens

4th-2018 (113th)

5th-2018 (149th) Redskins get:

4th-2018 (109th)

5th-2018 (142nd)

5th-2018 (163rd)

Conditional 6th-round pick in 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018

In 2016, his rookie season, Cravens registered 23 tackles, five passes defended, a sack, and an interception in 11 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage.

He missed games in ’16 due to concussions and lingering effects, and contemplated retirement before being placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list by Washington.