Redskins ship Su’a Cravens out to the Broncos for a draft pick

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – Some will say it’s a marriage that ended too soon. After being drafted in the second round by the Redskins in 2016, and sitting out the entire 2017-18 season, Su’a Cravens and the ‘Skins are moving on from each other.
Cravens was traded to the Denver Broncos Wednesday for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick , according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The teams will also swap fourth and fifth-round picks.
In 2016, his rookie season, Cravens registered 23 tackles, five passes defended, a sack, and an interception in 11 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage.
He missed games in ’16 due to concussions and lingering effects, and contemplated retirement before being placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list by Washington.