Newport News man charged with abduction after teens escape in his car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 31-year-old Newport News man has been charged with abduction after two teenage girls reported he was keeping them against their will.

In the early hours of March 27, a Newport News Police officer pulled over a vehicle traveling without headlights on Denbigh Boulevard.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old female runaway, and the passenger was an 18-year-old female. The girls told the officer they had driven away from a 7-Eleven store, leaving behind a man who they say had kidnapped them.

The investigation led police to the 7-Eleven, where the located 31-year-old Jeremy Beasley. He told police he had given the girls permission to drive his vehicle.

It was learned that Beasley and the girls were at a home and after leaving, Beasley locked them in his vehicle and refused to take them home. When Beasley stopped at the 7-Eleven, the girls drove away in his car.

Beasley was ultimately charged with two counts of Abduction, one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.