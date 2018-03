CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The new Chesapeake Postmaster took her oath of office on Tuesday.

Traci Miller started her career with the United States Postal Service in 1998.

Miller has held several positions including Supervisor of Customer Services in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. She held the position of Customer Services Manager in 2003 and has served in this capacity in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach. She became Virginia Beach Manager of Customer Services Operations in 2014.