Mural honoring Newport News native Pearl Bailey to be unveiled for entertainer’s 100th birthday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Pearl Bailey would have turned 100 years old this year, and her hometown has planned something special for the occasion.

The City of Newport News will unveil a mural in Bailey’s honor on Thursday, March 29 at the Pearl Bailey Library at 2510 Wickham Avenue at 1 p.m.

The mural was created by fellow Newport News native Asa Jackson. He also designed the Ella Fitgzerald mural, located at Jefferson Avenue & 26th Street, and the recently unveiled W. Hale Thompson mural at 611 25th Street.

Bailey was born in Newport News on March 29, 1918, and pursued a career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress, enjoying great success on television, film and on the Broadway stage. The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning performer was also the United States Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations, advocating for literacy and AIDS prevention and awareness.

The city named the library in Bailey’s honor in 1988, two years before she died unexpectedly.

The event is free and open to the public.