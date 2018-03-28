Man sentenced to 10 years for killing girlfriend in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Clinton Wayne Davis was convicted Tuesday by a jury of one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Davis was sentenced to 10 years, the maximum amount, for the conviction.

In June 2016, Davis was charged with killing his girlfriend, Nancy Green, after she was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Grayson Street.

Court records state that on June 9, Davis was in the jail visitation center at the Norfolk Jail when he told a deputy that he was ready to die and that he killed his girlfriend. Davis would not provide any other information and then had some type of medical issue causing his eyes to roll into the back of his head.

The records state that he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where a nurse said that he had blood on his clothes and dried blood on his feet, hands and nose. He also had a cut on his forehead and underwent a mental health evaluation.

Through the police investigation, detectives uncovered that Davis was treated at DePaul Hospital for depression and “homicidal ideation,” according to the search warrant. It stated that it was documented that Davis was having fights with his girlfriend, however the girlfriend’s name was not provided – only an address in the 900 block of Grayson Street.

Police made contact with the landlord and learned that Nancy Green lived in the apartment.

Court documents state there was a foul smell in the hallway and dried blood on the floor. Police went inside and found Green stabbed in the throat. She was only wearing a tank top, according to the record.

It states Davis said he was assaulted with a pipe on his forehead and that he admitted to sleeping in the same bed as Green since Wednesday, even knowing she was dead.

News 3 first told you about Davis in 1999 when he was arrested and convicted of killing the mother of his child. Dianne Cowell was stabbed to death on May 16th, 1999 at the age of 29. It happened on the 400 block of South Main Street in Norfolk. Cowell was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison. According to the Department of Corrections, he was released two years early in 2012 as part of the good-time release program.

