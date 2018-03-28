Jury trial starts for man accused in Hampton Gamestop robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – One of the men charged in a Hampton attempted robbery that ended in a shootout with police last June faced a jury Wednesday.

21-year-old James Gregory, who was 20 years old at the time, and two other men allegedly attempted to rob the Gamestop in the Hampton Town Center AMC on June 12, 2017.

“He is on trial for the Gamestop robbery. So it involves multiple abductions, multiple robberies and gun charges related to that,” said Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell.

According to witness statements, the men locked customers and staff inside the store before a foot pursuit with police that ended with one officer being shot.

“The type of crime that he committed on that particular day was extremely violent, and as a result of that we want him to get the punishment that crime deserves,” Bell said.

Gregory is facing 16 charges total but is facing only 15 in his trial. Bell says by law, the commonwealth must try him separately for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Bell says they are seeking the maximum punishment – life in prison.

“He’s facing a minimum of 128 years, but the abduction charges – each of them carry a life sentence maximum. The robbery charges, each of them carry a maximum of life as well. So he’s facing multiple life sentences,” Bell said.

Gregory is facing a trial by jury. Bell says he asked for a jury trial since the crimes affected so many in the community.

“The community is impacted when there is a violent crime and so we want the members of the community to have a voice as far as what they think is appropriate as far as disposition of this case and as far as punishment,” Bell said.

