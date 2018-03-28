Indulge yourself at the Neptune Festival’s 15th annual Spring Wine & Food Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Neptune Festival’s 15th annual Spring Wine & Food Festival will return to Virginia Beach on Saturday, May 12, and tickets are going fast.

Featuring 70 wines from nine different countries, guests will be able to travel the world without ever leaving Hampton Roads. Tasting stations will offer samples from Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the United States along with delicious food pairings. Selections from local wineries Mermaid Winery and Byrd Cellars will also be featured.

New this year is the Rosé-All-Day tasting station, where guests can explore everyone’s favorite summer pink drink.

The BJ Griffin Trio and The Gold Sauce will provide live music for the festival.

Picnic coolers with outside food and soft drinks are allowed; outside alcohol is not permitted.

Early bird tickets are sold out, but advance tickets are still available for $40. Tickets are $45 after May 7. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine-tasting glass, wine tastings throughout the event, food sampling tickets and live music. A limited number of advance reserved tables, which include eight tasting tickets, are still available for $450.

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Click here or call (757) 498-0215 for more information.