Governor offers $5K reward leading to arrest of Northampton County murder suspect

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will give a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Terriel High.

On March 6, 2016, the body of 29-year-old High was found on Clover Lane in Gaston, North Carolina.

“Terriel High’s tragic death has had a devastating effect on the small rural town of Gaston, NC and the surrounding communities,” the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office, along with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, is investigating the case and following up on all leads.

Anyone with information that will aid in the investigation, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime is urged to contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.