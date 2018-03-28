× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a really nice warmup for your Thursday

Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Another big warmup on tap for Thursday. Many of us could see temperatures reach the 80 degree mark! It will be a bit breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph, which will help those temperatures to climb.

Friday will be a bit cooler, but still well above normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 70s. A cold front will cross the region bringing us some rain and possible storms.

Dry weather and sunshine will move in for the weekend. Clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs near 60. A bit warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Still looks dry with clouds and sunshine.

Rain chances increase for Monday with a 50/50 shot. Temperatures will dip below normal. Expect highs in the mid 50s. Another chance for rain on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds.Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: S 10-15 G 25 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.