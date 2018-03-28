× First Warning Forecast: Mild temperatures to start Thursday

***A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for the Outer Banks of Dare County until 8 PM Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

What a gorgeous day today! Finally, a taste of spring-like weather. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Another big warmup on tap for Thursday. Many of us could see temperatures reach the 80 degree mark! It will be a bit breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph, which will help those temperatures to climb.

Friday will be a bit cooler, but still well above normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 70s. A cold front will cross the region bringing us some rain and possible storms.

Dry weather and sunshine will move in for the weekend. Clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs near 60. A bit warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Still looks dry with clouds and sunshine.

Rain chances increase for Monday with a 50/50 shot. Temperatures will dip below normal. Expect highs in the mid 50s. Another chance for rain on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.