Colonial Williamsburg offering select pass members discounted tickets for friends, relatives in April

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annual, collegiate, and good neighbor Colonial Williamsburg pass members can buy a single-day adult and youth ticket admission for up to 10 friends and relatives for just $15 each in April.

A Colonial Williamsburg ticket grants access to Colonial Williamsburg’s historic area and regular programs, homes, historic trades and gardens and art museums.

To qualify for the special offer, pass members and friends and family must be present and show a current adult Annual, Collegiate or Good Neighbor pass. Guests may not purchase a member pass and discounted friend and family tickets on the same day.

This “Bring a Friend” discount is available at on-site ticket locations: the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center, the Lumber House Ticket Office, William Pitt Store and Merchants Square Ticket Office. The offers cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Additional information is available online at www.colonialwilliamsburg.com/bringafriend, by calling 1-855-296-6627 toll-free, by downloading the free Colonial Williamsburg Explorer app.