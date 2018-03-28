Chesapeake apartment fire displaces family of three

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One adult and two children have been displaced after a fire that damaged their apartment in the 1300 block of MacDonald Road Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:40 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-story apartment building with smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found the kitchen on fire. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen area.

The fire was brought under control at 8:58 p.m. Officials attribute the cause of the fire to unattended cooking.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported during this incident.

