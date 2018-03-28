18th annual International Children’s Festival to return to Hampton this spring

HAMPTON, Va. – This spring, take your family on a vacation around the globe without ever leaving Hampton Roads.

The 18th Annual International Children’s Festival will return to Downtown Hampton on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will allow children of all ages to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of nearly 30 countries. Vendors will offer a variety of foods from around the world for purchase.

One of the highlighted activities slated for this year’s celebration includes a costumed Parade of Nations, which will showcase an array of fabrics, colors and designs.

Entertainment featuring the popular Dragon Head Dance, native folk dancers and musicians will perform on the Mill Point Park main stage. There will also be a new interactive instrumental demonstration area.

Families will also be able to enjoy life-size international games, and the Great Wall of Art will return with creations by the featured countries.

Passports to Adventure will be available for free, allowing children to enhance their worldwide journey through the simulation of real travel. Any time a child visits a country, they will have their “visas” stamped to confirm their interaction with the ambassadors of that country, and they will be entered into a special “World Traveler” prize drawing.

Participating countries include:

American Samoa

Armenia

Caribbean Islands

China

Colombia (Returning)

Cornwall

Dominican Republic

Egypt

England

Ethiopia

France

Germany

Ghana

Haiti

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Mexico

Nepal (1st year)

Panama

Russia

Scotland

South Africa

South Korea

Turkey

Ukraine

USA

Vietnam

The 18th Annual International Children’s Festival will take place at Mill Point Park and Queens Way. Admission is free and ample free parking is available downtown.

For more information, call (757) 727-8311 or click here.