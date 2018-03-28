10th Annual Youth Career Expo being held Thursday in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A youth career expo will be held Thursday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The 10th Annual Youth Career Expo is being put on by the Peninsula Council for Workforce Development and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the six school divisions of the Greater Virginia Peninsula.

The event is designed to help the future workforce make informed choices about life after high school.

Over 250 business professionals and members of the United States Armed Forces will be at the expo conducting mock interviews and serving as guides. Over 2,000 high school students are expected to attend.

There will be over 60 exhibitors in many industries such as Shipbuilding, Construction, Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Local Government Agencies, Information Technology, Public Safety, Hospitality, Entertainment, Restaurant/Retail, Real Estate, Military, Non-profit, Finance, Higher Education, and Service.

The expo will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center located at 1610 Coliseum Dr in Hampton.