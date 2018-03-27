Virginia Beach man hospitalized after trying to rescue cats from house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been hospitalized after trying to rescue his cats from a house fire in the 1000 block of Thousand Oaks Drive Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a two-story townhouse fire around 9 p.m. Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the kitchen.

The man who lived in the home was injured when he went back inside the structure to rescue his cats, who were found dead inside the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his chest.

The fire caused severe damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. Officials determined the cause of the fire to be cooking-related.

The man will be displaced from the home and he is being assisted by the Red Cross.

