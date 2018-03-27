Video captures suspect striking 73-year-old victim in the face during attempted robbery in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There is a search underway for a man who attempted to rob and assault an elderly victim.

It happened on March 7 around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of 27th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Police said they were called in reference to an attempted robbery.

They said a 73-year-old Yorktown man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Dochiki Civic & Social Club in the 2700 block of Chestnut Avenue when an unknown black male walked up to his vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded the victim to get out of the car.

They said the victim refused and the suspect struck the victim in the face multiple times before running away when someone opened the rear door to the social club.

Police said the victim did not report any injuries and nothing was taken.

Video surveillance and the investigation has produced images of a man that may have information about this attempted robbery incident.

If you recognize the male in these images, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or Detective J.D. Alexander of the Newport News Police Department Robbery Unit at 757-928-4211.

