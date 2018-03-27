Three cats dead, one person injured in Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three cats died and one person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a two-story townhouse, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department officials.

It happened Monday evening in the 1000 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the kitchen.

One persident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to the chest. The three cats were found dead in the house.

The kitchen was severely damaged by the fire and there is smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.