Virginia Beach Police K-9 bites teen mistaken for burglary suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teenage boy mistaken for a burglary suspect was bit by a K-9 Sunday evening, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Dispatchers received a call at 7:57 p.m. from a homeowner who said a man had just broken into their home in the 1800 block of Foxhound Lane.

When confronted, the burglar ran out of the house. The homeowner called police and gave them a description of the suspect and the direction in which he ran.

Officers came to search the area, including a K-9 unit. A person matching the physical and clothing description of the suspect was found in the 1800 block of Claiborne Place, approximately one block away from the burglary.

The perso was confronted by a police K-9 team. When officers told him to stop, he ran. The K-9 was released and then bit the teen. The teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

“This incident is currently under internal review, therefore no additional details can be provided at this time,” VBPD said in a release.

The burglary suspect has yet to be positively identified at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.