Smartmouth Brewing Co. introduces gluten-free beer

NORFOLK, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing Co. is releasing its first gluten-free beer on Wednesday.

Happy Life Belgian Wit was inspired by head brewer Jimmy’s desire to make a gluten-free beer for his wife.

The beer will be available at Smartmouth’s Norfolk and Virginia Beach locations.

“Brewed with all natural millet, buckwheat and oats, we’ve also added orange peel and Indian coriander to give it a nice citrus aroma with a hint of spice,” the company said in a release. “This beer will release in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach along with gluten-free food options from food trucks Hangry’s (Norfolk) and Capt’n Crabby (VB).”