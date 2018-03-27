Simplified NFL language ‘catches on’ as league owners vote to change catch rule

ORLANDO, Fla. – At the NFL annual meeting, a new league rule is ‘catching on’.
Tuesday morning, NFL owners approve three playing rules for the 2018 season. Among the changes, a unanimous approval to change the standard for a catch.
The owners unanimously vote to adopt the NFL Competition Committee’s recommendations of a catch:
- Control of the football
- Two feet down or another body part
- A football move such as a third step, reaching/extending for the line-to-gain or the ability to perform such an act.