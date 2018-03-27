Simplified NFL language ‘catches on’ as league owners vote to change catch rule

ORLANDO, Fla. – At the NFL annual meeting, a new league rule is ‘catching on’.

Tuesday morning, NFL owners approve three playing rules for the 2018 season. Among the changes, a unanimous approval to change the standard for a catch.

The owners unanimously vote to adopt the NFL Competition Committee’s recommendations of a catch:

Control of the football Two feet down or another body part A football move such as a third step, reaching/extending for the line-to-gain or the ability to perform such an act.

After much deliberation & input from coaches, players, @NFLLegends, & club executives, the @NFL Competition Committee will recommend the following language simplifying the catch rule at the Annual Meeting next week. pic.twitter.com/hJwH5YYBRK — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 21, 2018