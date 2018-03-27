Radford student from Newport News wins big on lottery scratcher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Radford University student’s spring break started on a high note!

Sukanya Patterson was about to head home for spring break when she stopped at the 7-Eleven next to campus. While she was there, she bought five Weekly Grand tickets.

Later, when she scratched her tickets, she found out she was a top prize winner, worth $1,000 per week for ten years.

Patterson, who is from Newport News, is a freshman at Radford studying interior design. She chose to take the one-time cash option of $469,820.

She said she intends to use her winnings to pay for her education.