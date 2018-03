NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a person was found shot early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 3:32 a.m. for a gunshot victim in the 3600 block of Essex Circle.

The male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

