One dead following shooting on U.S. 17 bypass in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on the U.S. 17 bypass, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Monday around 8 p.m.

Authorities say a caller told them they were traveling southbound on the U.S. 17 bypass near mile marker 258 and were being shot at. The vehicle was hit by bullets numerous times.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the two victims died from his injuries.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a red Dodge Neon, unknown year, occupied by two black men.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle or anyone who might have witnessed this crime is asked to please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.