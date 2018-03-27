New Moray Eel Exhibit coming to the Virginia Living Museum just in time for Spring Break

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The first week of April is Spring Break for many students, but the Virginia Living Museum will be using that time to celebrate Wonders of the Sea Week from Monday, April 2-Friday, April 6 with an awesome new exhibit.

The Moray Eel Exhibit will be the new highlight of the Museum’s World of Darkness gallery, showcasing everything about the eel’s unique appearances and its reclusive behavior. The exhibit will have a total volume of approximately 1000 gallons with extensive custom rockwork with holes, cracks and hiding places so the eels can show off their natural behaviors to guests, all topped off by low LED lighting.

Special activities visitors will be able to enjoy during the Wonders of the Sea Week include:

the “Coral Reefs: Nurseries of the Sea” conservation kiosk

a screening of the award-winning documentary “Chasing Coral”

sea-themed shows in the Abbitt Planetarium

witnessing a scuba program and fish feeding in the Chesapeake Bay Tank

five specialty tours, including a new native plant tour and the opportunity to go behind the scenes (note: Specialty tours are $12 for members and $14 for non-members, plus museum admission)

Wrap up the week with the Museum’s Under the Sea Party on Saturday, April 7 from 6-8 p.m. The costume-themed party asks guests to wear their best mermaid or pirate costumes or Hawaiian shirt. Special activities for the party will include:

story time at the Mermaid Cove

rocking out with the Museum’s Pirates on the dance floor

Walking the Plank

Go Fishin’

taking a photo with the Museum’s live Mermaids and Pirates

viewing a custom Scuba Dive at 7 p.m. and

learning how to save ocean treasures at the conservation kiosk

Wonders of the Sea Week and the Moray Eel Exhibit are included in museum admission, which is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12.

Tickets for the Under the Sea Party are available for purchase online and are $7 for members and $12 for non-members. Prices will increase to $10 for members and $15 for non-members starting Monday, April 2.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

