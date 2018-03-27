First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Tuesday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:00, 7:30 and 8:00 AM
Centerville Turnpike Bridge 8:00 AM
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 25-31
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 to noon Tuesday, April 3.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 25-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 25-29, as follows:
o I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 25-29, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 25-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures west March 28-29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures east March 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
- Single-lane closure I-664 north March 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Peninsula:
- Single-lane closure I-64 east ramp to I-664 south March 28-29, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure on Denbigh Boulevard overpass at I-64 March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
I-64, Southside:
- Single-lane closures in both directions at the I-264 interchange March 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.
- Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk
- Single-lane closure I-64 east from Norview Avenue to Northampton Boulevard (Route 13) March 25-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard north closed March 28-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
- March 27-30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Dual-lane closures I-64 west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange March 28-29, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Turn-lane closure Route 199 east at Holly Hills Carriage Homes March 27-29 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Detour is U-turn at South Henry Street.
- Single-lane closure Route 199 west at Brookwood March 27-29 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure south March 26-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures March 25-31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- One turn-lane closure on I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) March 22-30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) March 22–30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
