First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00, 7:30 and 8:00 AM

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 8:00 AM

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS MAINTENANCE

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. –

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 25-31

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 to noon Tuesday, April 3.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 25-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 25-29, as follows:

o I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 25-29, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 25-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures west March 28-29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures east March 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

Single-lane closure I-664 north March 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula:

Single-lane closure I-64 east ramp to I-664 south March 28-29, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on Denbigh Boulevard overpass at I-64 March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

I-64, Southside:

Single-lane closures in both directions at the I-264 interchange March 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk

Single-lane closure I-64 east from Norview Avenue to Northampton Boulevard (Route 13) March 25-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard north closed March 28-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

March 27-30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Dual-lane closures I-64 west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange March 28-29, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive: One lane will remain open at all times.

Turn-lane closure Route 199 east at Holly Hills Carriage Homes March 27-29 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Detour is U-turn at South Henry Street.

Single-lane closure Route 199 west at Brookwood March 27-29 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south March 26-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures March 25-31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



One turn-lane closure on I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) March 22-30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) March 22–30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

