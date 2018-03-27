× First Warning Forecast: Flirting With The 80s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for the Outer Banks of Dare County from 8 PM Tuesday to 8 PM Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Temperatures are ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds are rolling in this afternoon and we will continue to be mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance to see a few showers popping up through the evening. We will drop into the 40s overnight and wind continues to be light from the south 5-10 mph.

We warm up 20+ degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 70s, about 10 degrees above normal. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Southwest wind will pick up through the day up to 10-15 mph.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and possibly reaching the 80s in some inland spots. We will see a mix of clouds again with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will slip into the low 70s on Friday with more clouds and a 70% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm mixed in.

Easter weekend is looking nice with temperatures in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday and rain chances staying minimal. We will be mostly sunny Saturday with some cloud cover moving in for Easter Sunday.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 27th

1947 Winter Storm: 6.3″ – Richmond

