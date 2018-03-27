Elizabeth City Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

On March 26 around 8:30 a.m., Shakara Pettiford was last seen at the second entrance of Hickory Village in the 1400 block of River Road.

Shakara is described as about 5’5″ tall and 180 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, velvet leggings with pink socks and black crocs. Shakara’s mother said she could be carrying a black Michael Kors backpack.

Anyone with information about Shakara’s whereabouts should contact the police at 252-335-4321 or dial 911.