Baskin-Robbins is known for its 31 different flavors, and the ice cream chain is celebrating the end of the month with a pretty sweet deal.

On Saturday, March 31, Baskin-Robbins is offering scoops of ice cream for just $1.50.

You can get a scoop anytime from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

