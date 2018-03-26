Woman wanted by police for embezzling large sum of money

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police need your help in locating a woman wanted for embezzlement.

Marie Cutler is wanted by police for taking money from a private organization from September 2015 to May 2017. Police say she stole a large sum of money.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.