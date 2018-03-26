Smithfield police officer resigns after being charged with sex crimes with minor

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A former Smithfield Police officer has been charged with sex crimes with a minor.

Virginia State Police will not comment on when the alleged crime occurred but a News 3 investigation has discovered Karl Washington, a former Smithfield police officer, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

Smithfield Police Deputy Chief Rogers released this statement to News 3 :

“At this point, the investigation is still pending with Virginia State Police and Karl Washington has resigned from the Smithfield Police Department. Unfortunately, I am unable to provide more information. Please contact Virginia State Police.”

