Redskins get defensive, sign free agent linebacker Pernell McPhee

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – After a season full of injuries that decimated the Redskins defensive line and linebackers group, it was almost a certainty that the team would make offseason moves to shore up their core depth.

On Monday, the ‘Skins announced the signing of veteran linebacker Pernell McPhee. Originally drafted by the Ravens in 2011, McPhee spent the last three seasons in Chicago, playing in 13 games in 2017.

McPhee, 29, tallied 21 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble last season. The former Mississippi State standout has forced a fumble in six of his seven NFL seasons.

The Redskins outside linebacker group currently consists of Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, and Ryan Andersen.