PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 3/30 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:14 pm, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16AM, March 26, 2018

 

“Monkey Business” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 

FOOL ME ONCE Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Sean-Paul, Jason Andrews, Eric Meade and Reza. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#404).  Original airdate 9/21/2017.