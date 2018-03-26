× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy today, big warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly and windy start to the work week… Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s this morning but it will feel more like the low 30s and upper 20s with the wind. Expect northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph today with gusts to near 25 mph. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, almost 15 degrees below normal. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows returning to the mid 30s. Winds will start to back down tonight. Wind chill values will still drop into the low 30s.

Highs will warm to near 50 tomorrow with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect a big warm up for the second half of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday and into the low 70s on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase for the end of the week with rain on Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

