Hampton chosen as a Facebook Community Boost city

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton is one of eight cities that will be engaged with Facebook on a whole new level.

Facebook named the Hampton Roads city one of its eight to be a Facebook Community Boost site.

According to Facebook officials, the goal of this is program is to teach digital and social media skills to both businesses – especially small businesses – and job-seekers.

“Hampton has been repeatedly recognized as one of the nation’s top digital cities, using Facebook and other social media to engage with residents and using technology to improve citizen services and enhance transparency. Our schools have been recognized for expanding students’ access to information beyond the classroom and building new technologies into its college and career Academies,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.

As part of the program, Facebook will survey small businesses in Hampton and the region, which will help them determine the needs most important to them.

Facebook would like for its two part plan to ultimately be helping job-seekers develop digital skills businesses need, while helping businesses grow using social media, training on recruitment and metrics related skills.

“Hampton also has a long history of business innovation in aerospace, sensors and virtual reality, among other new technologies. That doesn’t mean we know everything we need to know,” added Mayor Tuck. “Facebook’s Community Boost program will offer training to take Hampton’s business community to the next level.

The social media company hopes to have its Facebook Community Boost program eventually in 30 cities.

The seven other cities involved in the program are: Buffalo, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Helena, Montana; Denver, Colorado; East Palo Alto/Menlo Park, California.